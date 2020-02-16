Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ames National stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.11. 9,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,452. Ames National has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Ames National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.