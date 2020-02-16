Amon (AMN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $852.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Amon has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $631,973.00 and approximately $852.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

