Amoveo (VEO) Trading Up 73.2% This Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 29% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $36.33 or 0.00372479 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $670.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00479995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.96 or 0.06282455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028611 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005227 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.