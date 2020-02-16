Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX) Shares Down 11.4%

Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX) shares dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.07), approximately 559,402 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.08.

About Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX)

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis in Australia. Its clinical development pipeline comprises two lead molecules, AMP945 and AMP886 that inhibits FAK. The company also manufactures and sells drugs.

