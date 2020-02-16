Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 92,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,726. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.32. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

