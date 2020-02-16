Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

AXTA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.89. 2,107,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

