Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,350,496 shares of company stock valued at $35,595,633. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

