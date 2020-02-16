Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $5.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $24.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $5,646,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,109,093 shares. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

