Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will post sales of $23.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.48 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $16.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $79.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $79.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $114.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,461.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,409 shares of company stock worth $8,174,624 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 366,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 168,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.