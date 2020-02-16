Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.89 Million

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will post sales of $23.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.48 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $16.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $79.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $79.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $114.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,461.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,409 shares of company stock worth $8,174,624 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 366,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 168,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.