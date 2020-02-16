Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post $1.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.40. Nordstrom also posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last ninety days. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.