Analysts Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Westrock reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Westrock’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Westrock by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Westrock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 1,268,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,825. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. Westrock has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

