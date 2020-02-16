Analysts Expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $5.09 on Thursday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

In other INmune Bio news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

