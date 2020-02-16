Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $9.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

UHS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.93. 507,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

