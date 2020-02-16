Analysts Expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. WillScot posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 517,752 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 4,290.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 279,539 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in WillScot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 192,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $19.70 on Thursday. WillScot has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

