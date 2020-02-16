Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 447.25

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.80 ($5.92).
Several analysts recently weighed in on AV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 502 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
Aviva stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 410.90 ($5.41). The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 411.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.87.
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.
