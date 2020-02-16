Analysts Set QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.01 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.