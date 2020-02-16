Anchor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,381.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Anchor token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00007990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $45,381.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.02857472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00237314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00148152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,807,649 tokens. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

Buying and Selling Anchor

