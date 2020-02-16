Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 156,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,855 shares of company stock worth $4,385,568. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 922,478 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

