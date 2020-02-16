AppCoins (APPC) Trading 47.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX. AppCoins has a market cap of $5.32 million and $16.37 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.01 or 0.02831459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00233662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00146207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021814 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

