Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of APPN traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. 1,338,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. Appian has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,107,528. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

