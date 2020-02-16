Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cobinhood, DDEX, OKEx, LBank, CoinBene, IDEX, Bithumb, BitMart, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

