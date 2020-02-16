ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,323 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

