ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,323 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.19.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.