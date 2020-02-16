Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Atrion (OTCMKTS:ATRI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A Atrion $152.45 million 8.30 $34.26 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 636.96%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A -6,362.44% -113.76% Atrion 23.43% 16.45% 14.91%

Summary

Atrion beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

