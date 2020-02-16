Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RCUS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 53,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

