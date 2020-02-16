Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.67.

NYSE ABG opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

