Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.05. Ascent Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 279,506,983 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.60.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia. It principally holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project, which covers an area of 98 square kilometers located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.