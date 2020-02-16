ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 5.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of ASML worth $1,146,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $11,574,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $13,305,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.30. 660,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $175.57 and a 52-week high of $319.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.47 and its 200-day moving average is $263.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.