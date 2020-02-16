ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.164 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from ASX’s previous interim dividend of $1.14.

Shares of ASX stock opened at A$82.25 ($58.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$83.34 and a 200 day moving average of A$82.99. ASX has a fifty-two week low of A$64.80 ($45.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$89.67 ($63.60).

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

