AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.25. 27,385,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

