Aurora 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.91 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

