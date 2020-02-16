Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

ACB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.58. 60,823,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,648,754. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

