AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $13.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,053.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,299. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $886.95 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,132.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

