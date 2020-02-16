Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Avantor by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,517,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $17.81 on Friday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

