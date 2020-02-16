Axe Market Cap Hits $3.06 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Axe has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $4.70 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

