Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Myles Lee Buys 5,000 Shares

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

BAB opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 555.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597 ($7.85).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

