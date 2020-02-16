Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Badger Meter stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMI. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

