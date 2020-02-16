Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE BBD opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

