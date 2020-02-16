Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 77.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 563,297 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,249,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

