Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,436,954 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

