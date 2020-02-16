Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE NTB opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

