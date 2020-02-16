Barclays Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.53 ($42.47).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €38.96 ($45.30) on Thursday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €24.83 ($28.87) and a 52-week high of €39.07 ($45.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.84 and a 200-day moving average of €30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

