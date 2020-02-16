Barclays Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.92 ($67.34).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock opened at €45.25 ($52.62) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.60 and its 200-day moving average is €47.08. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.