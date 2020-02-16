Barrington Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ FORR opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $36,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.