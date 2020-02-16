Bauer (ETR:B5A) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Bauer Ag (ETR:B5A) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €15.92 ($18.51) and last traded at €15.92 ($18.51), 19,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 71,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.94 ($18.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of $272.73 million and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Bauer (ETR:B5A)

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.