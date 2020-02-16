Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Cowen started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

BHC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

