Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of BERY opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,892,000 after buying an additional 1,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,995,000 after buying an additional 228,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,709,000 after buying an additional 1,076,252 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,473,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,257,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

