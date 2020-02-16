BidaskClub Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.68.

AMSWA opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $485.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.45. American Software has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.11.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. On average, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

