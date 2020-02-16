BidaskClub Lowers Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.
Shares of HABT opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.