BidaskClub Lowers Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of HABT opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

