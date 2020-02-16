Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,061,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded up $24.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.63. 506,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.38 and a 52-week high of $404.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.40 and its 200-day moving average is $351.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

