BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Decreased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $208.53 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $178.28 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.65.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

